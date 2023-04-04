Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $178.95, which is $30.67 above the current market price. The public float for SNOW is 288.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On April 04, 2023, SNOW’s average trading volume was 5.68M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 154.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen a 11.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.55% gain in the past month and a 4.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.92% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.39. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sale 60,827 shares at the price of $136.26 back on Mar 29. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $8,288,287 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc., sale 57,963 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 43,063 shares at $8,230,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.