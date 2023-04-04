Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Experiences -10.52% Monthly Change

In the past week, SKLZ stock has gone up by 16.21%, with a monthly decline of -10.52% and a quarterly surge of 17.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.11% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.57% for SKLZ stock, with a simple moving average of -41.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

The public float for SKLZ is 282.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on April 04, 2023 was 8.75M shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. however, the company has experienced a 16.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

SKLZ Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5340. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Mbugua Stanley, who sale 10,620 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Sep 28. After this action, Mbugua Stanley now owns 29,290 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $11,310 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -43.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.