Should You Invest in Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TLRY is at 2.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TLRY is $4.13, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 609.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TLRY on April 04, 2023 was 14.53M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/22 that Tilray Stock Pops. Earnings Topped Estimates.

TLRY’s Market Performance

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month, and a -5.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for TLRY stock, with a simple moving average of -22.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to TLRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

TLRY Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.