Should You Invest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AU is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AU is $22.35, which is -$4.87 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for AU on April 04, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has increased by 3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 24.48. However, the company has seen a 10.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AU’s stock has risen by 10.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.73% and a quarterly rise of 25.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.32% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 50.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +48.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.15. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.