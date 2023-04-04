RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RLX stock has gone up by 24.36%, with a monthly gain of 19.26% and a quarterly surge of 26.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.26% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.59% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 51.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $39.09, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 381.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on April 04, 2023 was 10.71M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. However, the company has seen a 24.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at 22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +24.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.