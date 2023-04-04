Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has experienced a 22.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $1.25, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 120.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% of that float. On April 04, 2023, RGTI’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI stock saw a decrease of 22.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.26% for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.03% for RGTI stock, with a simple moving average of -68.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

RGTI Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5952. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 50,871 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Mar 30. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 744,690 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $28,488 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 19,646 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Rivas David is holding 309,336 shares at $11,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.