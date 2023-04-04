Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has increased by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 32.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RVNC is also noteworthy at 0.86.

The average price estimated by analysts for RVNC is $37.54, which is $3.46 above than the current price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.71% of that float. The average trading volume of RVNC on April 04, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC’s stock has seen a 3.38% increase for the week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month and a 83.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.54% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of 40.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 83.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 70,390 shares at the price of $31.59 back on Mar 09. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 823,351 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,223,360 using the latest closing price.

Sjuts Dustin S, the President of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,508 shares at $31.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sjuts Dustin S is holding 123,934 shares at $679,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -786.70, with -57.10 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.