Real-Time Update: NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 3.28% for the week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month and a 3.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 35.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NKE is 939.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKE on April 04, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 122.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Nike Sales Jump as It Works Through Inventory Glut

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $154 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NKE Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.92. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Henry Peter B., who purchase 557 shares at the price of $125.45 back on Feb 07. After this action, Henry Peter B. now owns 4,062 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $69,876 using the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: CHRO of NIKE Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $124.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 60,213 shares at $620,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.