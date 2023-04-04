Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) by analysts is $11.00, The public float for PLX is 41.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.33% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of PLX was 1.02M shares.

PLX) stock’s latest price update

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)’s stock price has increased by 5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLX’s Market Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has experienced a 5.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.80% rise in the past month, and a 61.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for PLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.08% for PLX stock, with a simple moving average of 69.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

PLX Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 61.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 174,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $155,815 using the latest closing price.

Bashan Dror, the President and CEO of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., purchase 68,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Bashan Dror is holding 68,000 shares at $102,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 151.00, with -24.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.