ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR)’s stock price has increased by 5.63 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is 0.06.

The public float for PRQR is 56.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on April 04, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

PRQR’s stock has seen a -37.33% decrease for the week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month and a -39.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.38% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.27% for PRQR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $0.80. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRQR, setting the target price at $1.70 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

PRQR Trading at -24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.33%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -37.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.