Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 84.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.49% of that float. On April 04, 2023, PBTS’s average trading volume was 16.14M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.92% and a quarterly drop of -11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.85% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.26% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0952. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.98.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.