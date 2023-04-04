Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 14.93. However, the company has experienced a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is 32.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOC is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $16.00, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 226.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On April 04, 2023, DOC’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC’s stock has seen a 2.02% increase for the week, with a -1.55% drop in the past month and a 1.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for DOC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DOC Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.