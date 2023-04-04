Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 97.25. However, the company has experienced a 5.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/23 that Walmart and Philip Morris Get Upgrades. Can Either Beat 5% Money Markets?

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is $113.53, which is $15.48 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PM on April 04, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stock saw a decrease of 5.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $116 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PM Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.81. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with 19.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.