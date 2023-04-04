Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHAT is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHAT is $17.67, which is $9.97 above the current price. The public float for PHAT is 32.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHAT on April 04, 2023 was 426.13K shares.

PHAT) stock’s latest price update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)’s stock price has increased by 3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 7.42. but the company has seen a 12.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT’s stock has risen by 12.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.19% and a quarterly drop of -35.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.97% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.98% for PHAT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for PHAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

PHAT Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 2,032 shares at the price of $8.53 back on Mar 01. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 76,015 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $17,335 using the latest closing price.

Curran Terrie, the President and Chief Executive of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,436 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Curran Terrie is holding 175,371 shares at $12,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.