Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s stock price has increased by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 25.60. however, the company has experienced a 5.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is above average at 3.73x. The 36-month beta value for BTU is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BTU is $33.20, which is $7.51 above than the current price. The public float for BTU is 142.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. The average trading volume of BTU on April 04, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU’s stock has seen a 5.75% increase for the week, with a -6.21% drop in the past month and a -0.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for Peabody Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for BTU stock, with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BTU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.69. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.