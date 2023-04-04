Paramount Global (PARA) Stock Records 29.09% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has gone up by 4.96% for the week, with a -3.54% drop in the past month and a 29.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 11 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paramount Global (PARA) is $21.48, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on April 04, 2023 was 11.36M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 22.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Tyler Perry Expressed Interest in Buying Majority Stake of BET

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to PARA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

PARA Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, Paramount Global saw 29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paramount Global (PARA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.