Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBLA is $5.75, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 14.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for PBLA on April 04, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLA’s Market Performance

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a -16.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.57% decline in the past month and a -85.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.05% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.32% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -64.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -50.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5676. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 958.10, with -508.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.