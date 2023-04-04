Home  »  Trending   »  Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Analyzing ...

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBLA is $5.75, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 14.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for PBLA on April 04, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLA’s Market Performance

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen a -16.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.57% decline in the past month and a -85.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.05% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.32% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -64.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -50.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5676. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 958.10, with -508.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​