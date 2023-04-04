Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a -2.65% drop in the past month, and a -2.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for PGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of -77.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PGY is $2.09, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 451.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for PGY on April 04, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has increased by 7.10 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +4.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0225. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.84.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.