Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stock Experiences -17.30% Monthly Change

In the past week, NUE stock has gone down by -2.07%, with a monthly decline of -17.30% and a quarterly surge of 10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Nucor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 5.32x. The 36-month beta value for NUE is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NUE is $156.55, which is $12.33 above than the current price. The public float for NUE is 249.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on April 04, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has decreased by -6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 154.45. however, the company has experienced a -2.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $172 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to NUE, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

NUE Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.23. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Utermark D. Chad, who sale 45,357 shares at the price of $177.13 back on Feb 03. After this action, Utermark D. Chad now owns 172,629 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $8,034,300 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 1,962 shares at $177.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 74,138 shares at $349,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.