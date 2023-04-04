Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 50.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAT is 0.11.

The public float for NAT is 203.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On April 04, 2023, NAT’s average trading volume was 3.52M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has decreased by -12.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a -13.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.35% decline in the past month and a 13.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.18% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.