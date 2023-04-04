Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is $4.75, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for MBIO is 82.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBIO on April 04, 2023 was 424.43K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MBIO) stock’s latest price update

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -11.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBIO’s Market Performance

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has experienced a -9.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.87% drop in the past month, and a -17.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.21% for MBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.83% for MBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -40.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MBIO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

MBIO Trading at -39.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO fell by -9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3865. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc. saw -17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIO starting from Litchman Manuel MD, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 13. After this action, Litchman Manuel MD now owns 1,098,987 shares of Mustang Bio Inc., valued at $2,582 using the latest closing price.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the Director of Mustang Bio Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is holding 299,181 shares at $2,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -67.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.