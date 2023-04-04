Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MUR is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MUR is $49.31, which is $9.14 above the current price. The public float for MUR is 146.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUR on April 04, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MUR) stock’s latest price update

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)’s stock price has increased by 7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 36.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

MUR’s Market Performance

MUR’s stock has risen by 10.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.43% and a quarterly drop of -7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Murphy Oil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.37% for MUR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $51 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for MUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MUR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MUR Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUR rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.24. In addition, Murphy Oil Corporation saw -7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUR starting from Utsch Louis W, who sale 10,902 shares at the price of $43.50 back on Feb 14. After this action, Utsch Louis W now owns 9,504 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation, valued at $474,237 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Paul D., the Vice President & Controller of Murphy Oil Corporation, sale 9,500 shares at $41.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Vaughan Paul D. is holding 4,716 shares at $392,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.41 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy Oil Corporation stands at +22.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.94. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), the company’s capital structure generated 55.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.81. Total debt to assets is 27.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.