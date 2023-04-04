Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock Faces 1.31% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, MUFG stock has gone up by 2.05%, with a monthly decline of -10.01% and a quarterly plunge of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.70.

The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for MUFG on April 04, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 6.39. However, the company has seen a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MUFG Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.