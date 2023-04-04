Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) is $8.00, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for MVST is 177.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MVST on April 04, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

MVST) stock’s latest price update

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s stock price has increased by 5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MVST’s Market Performance

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has experienced a 20.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a -14.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for MVST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for MVST stock, with a simple moving average of -34.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MVST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MVST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MVST, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

MVST Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2195. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVST starting from Smith Shane, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smith Shane now owns 250,000 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc., valued at $625,000 using the latest closing price.

Webster Craig, the Chief Financial Officer of Microvast Holdings Inc., purchase 287,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Webster Craig is holding 315,077 shares at $737,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.03 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at -77.36. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.67. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.