Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.49. However, the company has seen a -7.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $13.33, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 235.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.06% of that float. On April 04, 2023, LAZR’s average trading volume was 13.06M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a -7.63% decrease in the past week, with a -37.61% drop in the past month, and a 24.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.97% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

LAZR Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -37.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Jepsen Mary Lou, who purchase 10,109 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Dec 16. After this action, Jepsen Mary Lou now owns 55,584 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $67,281 using the latest closing price.

AEG Holdings, LLC, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 7,953 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that AEG Holdings, LLC is holding 39,569 shares at $52,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1087.04 for the present operating margin

-152.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -62.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -778.90, with -59.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.