Livent Corporation (LTHM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LTHM is $32.45, which is $12.65 above the current price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on April 04, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 21.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has fallen by -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly rise of 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Livent Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for LTHM stock, with a simple moving average of -21.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at -12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.03. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

In conclusion, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.