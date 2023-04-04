Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAC is 1.48.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is $37.04, which is $16.05 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On April 04, 2023, LAC’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

LAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 21.51. but the company has seen a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen a -1.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.45% decline in the past month and a 17.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for LAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.03. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.