Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 18.23. However, the company has seen a 8.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) by analysts is $19.17, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 95.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of LEVI was 2.14M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stock saw an increase of 8.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.91% and a quarterly increase of 17.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.85% for LEVI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.73. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Stirling Lisa, who sale 5,017 shares at the price of $18.04 back on Jan 31. After this action, Stirling Lisa now owns 28,485 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $90,507 using the latest closing price.

JAFFE SETH, the EVP & General Counsel of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 11,442 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that JAFFE SETH is holding 147,888 shares at $177,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.