Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) is 14.93x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is $6.50, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for LANV is 116.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On April 04, 2023, LANV’s average trading volume was 173.25K shares.

LANV) stock’s latest price update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. however, the company has experienced a -14.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LANV’s Market Performance

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has experienced a -14.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.88% drop in the past month, and a -29.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for LANV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.79% for LANV stock, with a simple moving average of -43.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at -21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV fell by -15.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -46.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.