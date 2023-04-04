JD.com Inc. (JD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 43.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/23 that JD.com Follows Alibaba’s Lead With Plans to Spin Off Units

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 44.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JD is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JD.com Inc. (JD) is $461.68, which is $28.03 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On April 04, 2023, JD’s average trading volume was 9.62M shares.

JD’s Market Performance

JD stock saw a decrease of 6.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for JD.com Inc. (JD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for JD stock, with a simple moving average of -21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $49 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JD reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for JD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to JD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

JD Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.22. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc. stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc. (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JD.com Inc. (JD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.