International Seaways Inc. (INSW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INSW is 34.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on April 04, 2023 was 712.27K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW)’s stock price has decreased by -6.55 compared to its previous closing price of 41.68. however, the company has experienced a -9.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INSW’s Market Performance

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has experienced a -9.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.30% drop in the past month, and a 9.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for INSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.33% for INSW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for INSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

INSW Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.79. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $41.31 back on Apr 03. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 74,973 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $41,310 using the latest closing price.

Small James D III, the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of International Seaways Inc., sale 500 shares at $42.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Small James D III is holding 67,323 shares at $21,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.