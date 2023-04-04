Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 14.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On April 04, 2023, INPX’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has decreased by -14.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. however, the company has experienced a 10.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has risen by 10.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -60.29% and a quarterly drop of -78.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.60% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.74% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -93.28% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -59.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.15%, as shares sank -55.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4741. In addition, Inpixon saw -78.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -204.40, with -95.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inpixon (INPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.