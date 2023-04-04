iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.10 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IHRT is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IHRT is $8.21, which is $5.62 above than the current price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on April 04, 2023 was 857.82K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stock saw a decrease of -12.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.53% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -50.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

IHRT Trading at -40.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -34.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B now owns 148,535 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $50,017 using the latest closing price.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, the EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B is holding 138,535 shares at $95,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.