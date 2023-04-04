Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 23.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUM is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Humana Inc. (HUM) is $601.71, which is $86.39 above the current market price. The public float for HUM is 124.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On April 04, 2023, HUM’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUM) stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has increased by 5.11 compared to its previous closing price of 485.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/27/23 that Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.01% and a quarterly drop of -0.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Humana Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for HUM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $652 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $576, previously predicting the price at $514. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HUM, setting the target price at $549 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

HUM Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $491.86. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from BROUSSARD BRUCE D, who sale 17,575 shares at the price of $505.85 back on Feb 27. After this action, BROUSSARD BRUCE D now owns 70,040 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $8,890,233 using the latest closing price.

Huval Timothy S., the Chief Administrative Officer of Humana Inc., sale 2,628 shares at $510.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Huval Timothy S. is holding 4,968 shares at $1,341,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Humana Inc. (HUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.