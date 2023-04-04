Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)’s stock price has increased by 1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 42.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) by analysts is $47.07, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for HWM is 410.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HWM was 3.03M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM’s stock has seen a 5.42% increase for the week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month and a 9.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for Howmet Aerospace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for HWM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $49 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for HWM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

HWM Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $43.61 back on Mar 06. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 286,751 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc., valued at $2,485,576 using the latest closing price.

Shultz Barbara Lou, the Vice President and Controller of Howmet Aerospace Inc., sale 4,627 shares at $42.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Shultz Barbara Lou is holding 20,542 shares at $195,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.