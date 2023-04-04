Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR)’s stock price has decreased by -16.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -66.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) by analysts is $13.00, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for GRRR is 46.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GRRR was 284.63K shares.

GRRR’s Market Performance

GRRR stock saw a decrease of -66.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.94% for GRRR stock, with a simple moving average of -60.06% for the last 200 days.

GRRR Trading at -47.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.02%, as shares sank -50.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -66.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -50.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -20.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.22.

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), the company’s capital structure generated 78.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.89. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.