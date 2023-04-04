GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for WGS is $0.92, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WGS on April 04, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS stock saw a decrease of 6.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 32.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.60% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.56% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -59.56% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares sank -20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3681. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 32.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 92,644 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Mar 10. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 308,574 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $33,333 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 35,200 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 178,430 shares at $12,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.