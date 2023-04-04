Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock Observes 24.72% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has gone up by 9.24% for the week, with a 13.37% rise in the past month and a 4.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.06% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.06% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 24.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $4.22, The public float for FSM is 286.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on April 04, 2023 was 4.02M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 3.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSM Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.