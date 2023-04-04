Fisker Inc. (FSR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. but the company has seen a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Fisker Shares Jump as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is $11.93, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 183.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSR on April 04, 2023 was 7.29M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

The stock of Fisker Inc. (FSR) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a -21.99% drop in the past month, and a -18.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -24.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

FSR Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value -92.50, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.