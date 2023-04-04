Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 113.03. However, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that 5 Stocks the Smart Money Bought Up in the Second Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is above average at 28.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FISV is 621.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FISV on April 04, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

The stock of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has seen a 0.95% increase in the past week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month, and a 11.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for FISV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for FISV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.79. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Foskett Christopher M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $111.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, Foskett Christopher M now owns 97,665 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $999,000 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 13,059 shares at $116.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 0 shares at $1,515,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.