FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOTE is $6.69, which is $4.48 above the current price. The public float for NOTE is 101.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on April 04, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. but the company has seen a 22.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 22.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.50% gain in the past month and a -65.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.19% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.57% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -64.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.05%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +22.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -65.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.