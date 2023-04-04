Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is above average at 7.88x. The 36-month beta value for FITB is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for FITB is 678.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of FITB on April 04, 2023 was 8.93M shares.

FITB) stock’s latest price update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 26.64. However, the company has experienced a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

FITB’s Market Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has experienced a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.13% drop in the past month, and a -19.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for FITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.47% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $36 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FITB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at -20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -26.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Heminger Gary R., who purchase 33,000 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Mar 13. After this action, Heminger Gary R. now owns 127,043 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $885,159 using the latest closing price.

Heminger Gary R., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 14,500 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Heminger Gary R. is holding 14,786 shares at $388,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 60.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.54. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.