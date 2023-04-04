Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) Stock

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a 59.69% increase in the past week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month, and a 364.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.36% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.87% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 50.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

The public float for BBAI is 16.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.57% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on April 04, 2023 was 9.83M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has increased by 28.28 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. but the company has seen a 59.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.36%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +59.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 364.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 266,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 902,907 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $489,440 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 266,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 902,907 shares at $489,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Equity return is now at value -462.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.