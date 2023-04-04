Evaluating the Impact of -0.34 Increase on PlayAGS Inc.’s (AGS) Stock

The stock of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has seen a 5.43% increase in the past week, with a 8.74% gain in the past month, and a 48.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for AGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.48% for AGS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) by analysts is $11.13, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AGS was 584.89K shares.

AGS) stock’s latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 7.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who sale 8,208,076 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $41,040,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.