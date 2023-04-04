ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GWH stock has gone up by 26.42%, with a monthly decline of -13.55% and a quarterly plunge of -44.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.52% for ESS Tech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.27% for GWH stock, with a simple moving average of -56.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Right Now?

The public float for GWH is 84.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWH on April 04, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GWH) stock’s latest price update

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWH reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for GWH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GWH, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

GWH Trading at -22.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +26.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1510. In addition, ESS Tech Inc. saw -44.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Teamey Kyle, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 07. After this action, Teamey Kyle now owns 31,986 shares of ESS Tech Inc., valued at $4,012 using the latest closing price.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R, the Director of ESS Tech Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that NIGGLI MICHAEL R is holding 583,821 shares at $8,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11800.00 for the present operating margin

-197.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ESS Tech Inc. stands at -8721.36. The total capital return value is set at -59.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.96. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on ESS Tech Inc. (GWH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.