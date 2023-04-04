Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 5.44. However, the company has seen a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) by analysts is $10.27, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 154.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.42% of that float. On April 04, 2023, the average trading volume of UUUU was 1.87M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a -18.14% drop in the past month, and a -14.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -17.97% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 08. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 150,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $48,239 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 17,212 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 264,837 shares at $118,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.