Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC)’s stock price has increased by 12.27 compared to its previous closing price of 54.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is above average at 21.16x. The 36-month beta value for EHC is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EHC is $70.09, which is $8.99 above than the current price. The public float for EHC is 97.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of EHC on April 04, 2023 was 872.16K shares.

EHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen a 15.41% increase in the past week, with a 10.80% rise in the past month, and a 2.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for EHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.54% for EHC stock, with a simple moving average of 13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHC reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for EHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to EHC, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

EHC Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.34. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 17,895 shares at the price of $60.78 back on Feb 10. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 53,097 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $1,087,658 using the latest closing price.

CARMICHAEL GREG D, the Director of Encompass Health Corporation, purchase 1,830 shares at $54.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that CARMICHAEL GREG D is holding 10,546 shares at $100,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.