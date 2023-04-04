Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 32.75x. The 36-month beta value for EA is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EA is $131.25, which is $8.44 above than the current price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of EA on April 04, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 121.35. However, the company has experienced a 4.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

EA’s Market Performance

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen a 4.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.02% gain in the past month and a 0.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.43. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 4,160 shares at the price of $120.01 back on Mar 31. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 70,274 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $499,234 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 5,840 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 74,434 shares at $700,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.01. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.64. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.