DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock Showcases 14.74% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a 13.38% increase in the past week, with a 14.50% gain in the past month, and a 11.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.74% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is 48.52x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for DLO is 146.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On April 04, 2023, DLO’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has increased by 7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 16.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

New Street gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

DLO Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DLocal Limited (DLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.