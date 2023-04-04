Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stock Observes -26.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 11.89% increase in the past week, with a 5.39% gain in the past month, and a 1.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.25% for DWAC stock, with a simple moving average of -26.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on April 04, 2023 was 492.60K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has increased by 8.54 compared to its previous closing price of 14.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DWAC Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.