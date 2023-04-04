Home  »  Trending   »  Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stock Obser...

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stock Observes -26.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen a 11.89% increase in the past week, with a 5.39% gain in the past month, and a 1.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.25% for DWAC stock, with a simple moving average of -26.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on April 04, 2023 was 492.60K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has increased by 8.54 compared to its previous closing price of 14.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DWAC Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​